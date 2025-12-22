City Gate FC shine in debut season

Srinagar: In a remarkable debut season, City Gate FC have finished runners-up in the Srinagar Super Division Football League, delivering a series of spirited performances that earned praise from football enthusiasts and officials alike.

Competing for the first time in the city’s premier football division under the District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar, City Gate FC displayed discipline, teamwork, and attacking flair throughout the campaign securing an impressive second-place finish on the points table, a notable feat for a debutant side.

Coach Shayik Rasool credited the achievement to the players’ dedication and unity.

“This was our first season at this level, and the boys played with heart in every game. They have proved that hard work and unity can rewrite expectations. We’re proud of what we’ve built and will come back stronger next season,” Shayik said.