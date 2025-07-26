CIR-IUST’s board meeting approves new courses

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: The Centre for International Relations (CIR), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), held its 6th Board of Studies meeting to review and advance academic programmes.

The Board approved the course structure for the newly introduced Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) in Political Science. It also undertook a detailed revision of the MA programmes in International Relations and Political Science, approving eight new courses for MA International Relations and six for MA Political Science. Two new courses were also introduced for PhD coursework to strengthen research training. Commending the academic rigour of the revisions, the Board appreciated the inclusion of courses rooted in the Indian Knowledge System, aimed at deepening student engagement with indigenous intellectual traditions.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Afroz Ahmad Bisati, I/C Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and attended by eminent external experts—Prof. Sujit Dutta (Jamia Millia Islamia), Prof. Rekha Choudhury (University of Jammu), and Prof. Gul Mohammad Wani (University of Kashmir). The meeting was convened by Dr. Syed Jaleel Hussain, I/C Head, CIR, and also attended by Dr. Atharuddin, Dr. Javed A Ahangar, Javaid A Khan (AR, Academics), and Mubashir Nazir (AR, Examinations).