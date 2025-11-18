CIK busts radicalisation plot, more raids likely

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) early Tuesday morning launched coordinated predawn searches at multiple locations across the Valley, including Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam, in connection with a fresh terror-recruitment investigation.

Official sources told that the raids are linked to a newly registered case involving individuals accused of promoting terrorism, glorifying militant violence and attempting to radicalise women for recruitment into terror ranks.

Sources added that searches are also underway inside the Super Speciality Hospital at Shireen Bagh, Srinagar. The operation is being conducted under court-issued search warrants.

According to officials, CIK has uncovered a significant Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) linkage with the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), historically led by Asiya Andrabi, who has been incarcerated since 2018. Investigators believe that Dr. Umar Farooq and his wife, Shehzaada, were allegedly involved in motivating and recruiting women across Kashmir on the directions of JeM.

Shehzaada, sources said, was being used to revive activities of Dukhtaran-e-Millat while Andrabi remains in jail.

CIK is also probing an online radicalisation module reportedly operating through dark-web platforms and OGW networks. During the ongoing searches, incriminating material, including radical and jihadi literature specifically targeted at women, has been recovered.

The raids are continuing, and arrests are expected soon, officials added. Further details will follow.