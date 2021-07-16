CII, Techarc plan to set up J&K Technology Panel

Srinagar: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K Council plans to collaborate with Techarc, as knowledge partner in setting up first of its kind technology panel of eminent technology business leaders and professionals, which will act as a think tank fostering Technology driven transformation in the UT.

In an official statement, Techarc said the ‘CII Techarc JK Technology Panel’ will actively engage government, academia, and the businesses to work on increasing the uptake of technology and latest interventions’ driving innovations in products, services, and functions.

The key objectives of the panel, as per the statement, will be to: Engage with government to drive advocacy regarding implementation of e-governance, smart city, and other digital, technology initiatives of various departments of the government, and promoting entrepreneurship in the digital domain through mentorship, funding and industry connect.

In this regard, a virtual discussion was organised on Thursday to formalise the setting up of the Technology Panel.

On the occasion, Ehsan Javed, Vice Chairman CII J&K said: “Through this initiative we want to create an ecosystem where IT and associated sectors can thrive in the UT resulting in digital startups and entrepreneurs. At the same time, the panel will help existing businesses leverage latest technology interventions to innovate and transform.”

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, Techarc said: “This will be a unique forum which brings together pool of vast experience and expertise in the technology sector. As knowledge partners our endeavour would be to bring in as much as resources to the panel to benefit the relevant stakeholders.”

Prominent speakers in the session included Parvez Dewan, Former Advisor to the Governor, Dr M J Zarabi, Former CMD SCL, Ehsan Javed, Vice Chairman, CII J&K Council, Randeep Raina – CTO Nokia India, Monica Dhawan – Independent Director, J&K Bank, Asim Khan – Director, STPI Srinagar, Parvez Sheikh – CEO STC Pvt Ltd, Rajesh Kaul – Founder and CEO Triotech / LMES, Dr. Noour Zehgeer – Chief Business Officer, Suncupid Technologies, Hong Kong, Sanjay Sapru, Director Sales, Oracle India, Khurshid Dar, Head CII J&K Chapter, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, Techarc.

The panel, the statement added, will be conducting a series of activities which includes research, engagement programmes, advisory sessions, mentoring sessions, and a newsletter to showcase the success stories and other enabling activities helping the technology sector grow in the UT.