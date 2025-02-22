Srinagar, February 22: Dr M A Alim has taken over as Chairman CII J&K UT Council for the year 2025- 26.

Dr M A Alim is the CEO of Packaging Design Industries and holds a doctorate in Economics with Distinction in Financial Microeconomics and having a vast Experience in the field of Government Service and Public life. He is the recipient of double gold medal, from the University of Kashmir and from R R SAHAI Foundation New Delhi for his outstanding performance in the field of Economics in the last one decade.

Dr Alim has the Ministries of Tourism, Science & Technology, Transport with the Cabinet Ministry for around six years at the central level. Had the opportunity to Serve in the Civil Secretariat JK Government for six years in the Ministries of Information Technology, Tourism, Youth Services and Sports and Transport with the then Cabinet Minister.

Iqram Shafiee was elected as Vice Chairman of CII J&K Council for the year 2025- 26.

Iqram Shafiee is the Managing Director of Shafiee Healthcare Pvt Ltd and is passionate about providing quality medical services to the community. He has worked with diverse teams and gained invaluable experience in various aspects of healthcare management enabling him to develop a deep understanding of the industry.

He holds a Law degree and has been closely associated with CII. He was the Convener of CII J&K Healthcare Panel in 2024-25. He has been member CII Northern Regional Healthcare Committee in 2023-24, Co Chairman for Entrepreneurship and Skills, Confederation of Indian Industry, Young Indians National Team Co Chairman for National Retreats 2018, member Young Indians National Team for Rural Initiatives in 2016-2017 and Chairperson Young Indians- CII Srinagar Chapter in 2014-2017.