CII J&K organises Health Conclave 2024

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K hosted its Health Conclave 2024, themed “Health Reimagined: Strategies for a Better Tomorrow,” at Hotel Golden Tulip, Srinagar. The event brought together government officials, healthcare experts, and industry leaders to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities shaping healthcare in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Cabinet Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and ARI & Trainings Departments, Satish Sharma, attended as the Chief Guest. Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department, addressed the gathering virtually as the Guest of Honour.

The Chief Guest emphasized the need to address mental health issues, promote Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in healthcare, and enhance corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach through initiatives like mobile clinics. He remarked, “Efforts to improve the healthcare sector must focus on equitable access, innovative partnerships, and targeted outreach in underserved areas.”

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah highlighted three key focus areas for the state’s healthcare policy- Enhancing PPP models for healthcare delivery, Addressing healthcare access in rural and remote regions, and Mitigating human resource shortages and improving funding for government schemes. He assured the gathering that all pending claims under the AYUSHMAN Bharat scheme would be cleared by December 31, 2024.

The conclave hosted different dignitaries from Government including Salman Sagar, MLA Hazratbal who in his address said, “We must prioritize healthcare in J&K by addressing gaps in the public health sector and tackling the issue of spurious drugs.” Dr. Sajad Shafi, MLA Uri, said “Affordable healthcare and private sector involvement in remote areas are essential for comprehensive healthcare access.” Waheed ur Rehman Para, MLA Pulwama, said, “Key healthcare challenges faced by providers in J&K will be addressed in the upcoming assembly session.” Sanjiv M Gadkar, IAS, CEO, State Health Agency, UT of J&K, AB-PMJAY said “Revised package pricing under AYUSHMAN Bharat and extended budgetary allocations will significantly improve healthcare coverage.”

The event also featured leading healthcare professionals and industry experts, including- Dr. Shanty Sajan, Group CEO, Paras Healthcare, said “Leveraging AI and technology is critical for making healthcare accessible to the masses.” Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services said “Through our CSR initiatives, we aim to bring healthcare benefits to underserved areas in J&K.”

Other eminent speakers included- Probal Ghosal, Chairman & Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, Aijaz Khan, Executive Vice President, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, Nigam Gupta, Managing Director, Hexa Med Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Faizan Mir, President, J&K Private Hospitals & Dialysis Centers Association & Managing Director, Shadab Hospital, Iqram Ali Shafiee, Convener, CII J&K Healthcare Panel & Managing Director, Shafiee Healthcare Pvt. Ltd and Sandeep Mengi, Co-Convener, CII J&K Healthcare Panel & Director, Maharishi Dayanand Hosp & Med Research Centre.