CII J&K hosts second edition of ‘SheLeads-Jammu’

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K successfully convened the second edition of ‘SheLeads – Jammu’ today at Hotel Vivanta, under the theme “Empowering Women, Transforming Communities.” The event brought together a distinguished gathering of women leaders from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), medicine, arts, and business to foster dialogue on advancing women’s leadership and its catalytic role in societal progress.

The inaugural session commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by the welcome remarks by Dr. MA Alim, Chairman of CII J&K UT Council and CMD of Package Design Industries. He emphasized CII’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion. “An empowered woman is the architect of a progressive society and a thriving economy. CII J&K’s SheLeads initiative is not just a platform for discussion but a catalyst for actionable change, designed to inspire, equip, and propel women leaders across Jammu and Kashmir,” stated Dr. Alim.

Anu Behl, Special Secretary, Revenue Department, Govt of J&K, in her special address, highlighted the critical link between administrative inclusivity and community development. Sarah Rizvi, IPS, DIG, Udhampur/Doda Range, shared insights from her experience in law enforcement, addressing the fundamental principle of gender equality. She argued that opportunities should be granted based on merit, not gender.

The chief guest for the event, Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, JKHUDD, Govt of J&K, lauded CII for its initiative and put forth a forward-looking action point. “Women should get more involved in the activities of think tanks and forums like CII. I strongly recommend that CII consider starting a dedicated women’s chapter to amplify this engagement. It is crucial that their ideas and perspectives directly reach the decision-makers to shape a more inclusive policy framework,” said Kaur.

The highlight of the event was a “Fireside Chat” on the theme ‘Women as Leaders – Paving the Way for Progress,’ moderated by Sofiya Rana, a renowned academician. The panel, featuring Mandeep Kaur, Sarah Rizvi, Anu Behl, along with Dr. Jayasree Singh, CMO SG/COMDT Med, and Swati Sharma, a renowned artist, delved into critical issues.