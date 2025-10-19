CII J&K Healthcare Conclave 2025 Held





Srinagar: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K organised the 2nd Edition of the CII J&K Healthcare Conclave 2025 in Srinagar. The conclave brought together key stakeholders from government, healthcare institutions, and the private sector to deliberate on emerging issues, challenges, and opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir’s healthcare landscape.

The event was graced by Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Chief Guest, and Salman Sagar, MLA, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Iqram Ali Shafiee, Vice Chairman, CII J&K UT Council and Managing Director, Shafiee Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, “The healthcare sector in J&K is evolving rapidly, and it is essential to align our policy framework and infrastructure with national and global standards. CII aims to serve as a bridge between the government and industry to ensure quality healthcare delivery, technological advancement, and skill development in the region.”

He also moderated the session on Medical Education – Ethical Concerns and Professionalism in Clinical Practice, which witnessed in-depth discussions among academicians, practitioners, and regulators on strengthening ethics, research, and training in medical institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Nasir Aslam Wani said, “The Government is working continuously towards the betterment of the health sector. Healthcare remains a top priority for us. In the coming time, an ambulance will be available at just one call, ensuring timely medical assistance to all citizens.” He appreciated CII for bringing together experts and practitioners to discuss key healthcare priorities for the Union Territory. Salman Sagar, in his address, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to strengthen healthcare delivery in J&K. He stated, “Our collective focus should be on accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for every individual. Such platforms create valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and joint action.”

The conclave featured insightful sessions on topics including Healthcare Policy and Governance, Medical Education – Ethical Concerns and Professionalism in Clinical Practice, Impact of New Regulatory Frameworks, and Harnessing Emerging Technologies to Accelerate Service Delivery.

Prominent speakers at the event included Sandeep Mengi, Convener, CII J&K Healthcare Panel and Maharishi Dayanand Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Jammu; Dr. Rubeena Shaheen, Medical Superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, Govt. of J&K; Safeena Beigh; Prof. (Dr) S. Muhammad Salim Khan, President, J&K Medical Council; Dr. Murtaza Habib, Director, Paras Hospital, Srinagar; Sajad Lone, Co-Convener, CII J&K Healthcare Panel and Tehqeeq Diagnostic & Dialysis Centre; Abdur Rashid Shah, Director, Helpline Medical Systems; Sanaan Tariq Gojwari, Managing Director Capital Care Diagnostics Centre and Zaid Dalal, Managing Director, Amal Hospital. Khurshid Dar, Director, CII J&K conducted the proceedings.

The deliberations highlighted the need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, adopt technology-driven solutions, and encourage public-private partnerships to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare across the Union Territory. The event witnessed active participation from medical professionals, industry representatives, academicians, and government officials.