`Chun Chun Ke…’: Amit Shah vows to hunt down Pahalgam perpetrators

New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 1, 2025) vowed to hunt down every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack.

At an event in Delhi today, Shah, in his first public comment on the terror attack, said the worst is yet to come for the terrorists.

“Whoever carried out the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam will not be spared. We will hunt down every perpetrator of the Pahalgam terror attack. Don’t think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable,” the Home Minister said at the event to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the leader of Assam’s Bodo community, and name a road after him.

“Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega… This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country, and it will be accomplished,” he said.

“It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country, and it will be accomplished. Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight, all the countries of the world have come together and are standing with the people of India in this fight against terrorism. I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue and those who have committed it will certainly be given appropriate punishment,” he said

The Home Minister, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other officials, also observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the terror attack on April 22.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council chief executive member Promod Boro also attended the Delhi event.

Tension has been rising in India and Pakistan’s ties following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was told about the cross-border linkages of the terrorists during the CCS’ first meeting last week.

The last biggest escalation between the two neighbours was in February 2019 when India bombed a terror camp deep inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation against the suicide bombing attack on a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama..