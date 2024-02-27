Chugh launches ‘Sankalp Patra Sujhav’ campaign in UT

JAMMU: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party incharge for J&K, today launched the “sankalp patra sujhav” campaign and the Viksit Bharat- Modi ki guarantee” campaign here at a function in which J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina along with co-convener Ashish Sood were also present.

Addressing the media Chugh said the party is soliciting suggestions from the people to take the nation to steller heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chugh said this programme was launched nation-wide by the party president JP Nadda in Delhi yesterday and now it would be taken forward to all corners of the country.

He said the party would try interacting with people at more than 250 places in the country and gather suggestion papers from more than one crore of people even as a mobile number 9090902024 has also been made available for people to share their opinion. Boxes would be kept at more than 10,000 places across the nation to understand the opinion of the people.

Chugh added that the message of “Viksit Bharat-Modi ki guarantee”would be carried across the nation by 1000 “raths”which would include what all the Modi government has done for public welfare and development under various schemes.A video van would accompany to take opinion of the people. The entire exercise is aimed at having public opinion about the policies and programmes that the Modi government needs to do more in the next course.

A marathon meeting of the senior party leaders was also held later.