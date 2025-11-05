Chrysanthemum Garden in Srinagar Attracts Large Number of Visitors

Srinagar: Visitors are thronging the newly established Chrysanthemum Garden in Srinagar, which has quickly become the centre of attraction this autumn, drawing hundreds of locals and tourists every day. The vibrant garden, spread over more than 100 kanals of land, is located near the Botanical Garden, offering panoramic views of the Dal Lake with the Zabarwan Range in the backdrop.

Named Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, the garden is being described as Asia’s largest chrysanthemum theme park, showcasing thousands of flower varieties in hues of yellow, red, pink, white, and violet. The dazzling floral patterns and carefully arranged displays have transformed the landscape into a vivid carpet of colour, making it one of Kashmir’s most photographed destinations this season.

Officials from the Floriculture Department told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that the garden is part of the government’s initiative to extend the tourist season beyond spring, traditionally dominated by the Tulip Garden. “The idea was to give visitors another reason to visit the Valley in autumn. The overwhelming response has surpassed our expectations,” said an official.

Families from across the Valley, along with visitors from different parts of India, can be seen strolling through the rows of chrysanthemums, clicking pictures and enjoying the cool November weather. Tour operators say the garden has significantly boosted tourist footfall, adding a new dimension to Kashmir’s post-summer tourism economy.

Local vendors selling tea, snacks, and handicrafts near the entrance also report brisk business, turning the garden into a source of local revenue and livelihood in an otherwise off-peak tourism period.

The Floriculture Department describes the Chrysanthemum Garden as a symbol of seasonal diversification, showcasing that Kashmir’s beauty extends far beyond springtime blooms.