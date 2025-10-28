Chrysanthemum Garden at NMBG a proud initiative of Floriculture Department

SRINAGAR: The Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Jammu & Kashmir, clarifies that the newly developed and inaugurated Chrysanthemum Garden at the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden (NMBG), Srinagar has been entirely conceived, developed, and executed by this Department.

The department stated that some reports and social media posts suggesting collaboration with any other agency in the creation of the Chrysanthemum Garden are factually incorrect and misleading and no institutional collaboration, MoU, or joint execution has been undertaken with any agency for its development.

The Department’s officers, its own technical team and field staff have carried out entire planning, design, plantation and landscaping work under its regular development programme.

While the Department acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of other institutions or agencies towards the development of region’s floriculture sector, it emphasized that due credit be given to the actual executing agency of Chrysanthemum Garden, the Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks for its vision and efforts in coming up with another great addition to floral landscape of Kashmir after Tulip Garden.

The Chrysanthemum Garden at NMBG stands as a proud initiative only of the Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, J&K and is aimed at enhancing public spaces and promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir during autumn season.

The Department reaffirmed its commitment to continue developing more such unique floral attractions under its own exclusive initiatives.