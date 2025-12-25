Christmas Observed With Special Prayers at Holy Family Church in Srinagar

Srinagar: Christmas was observed in Srinagar on Thursday with special prayers and religious services held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, the main church in the city where Christmas is traditionally celebrated.

Members of the Christian community gathered at the church to offer prayers and attend special Mass services marking the birth of Jesus Christ (AS). The church premises were decorated modestly with lights, stars and a Christmas tree, reflecting the solemn and religious nature of the occasion.

Officials said necessary security arrangements were put in place in and around the church to ensure peaceful observance of the festival. Police personnel were deployed in the area, while traffic movement was regulated to facilitate smooth access for worshippers.

Church authorities said the prayers focused on peace, harmony and goodwill, particularly for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of the community expressed gratitude to the administration for the arrangements and said the festival was observed peacefully.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended greetings to people on the occasion of Christmas, conveying wishes of peace and prosperity.

Christmas is observed in Srinagar every year in a limited and religious manner, with prayers confined to the Holy Family Catholic Church.