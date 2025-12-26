Christmas celebrated with fervour in Valley





Srinagar: Christmas was observed across Srinagar on Thursday with special prayers and religious services held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, the principal church in the city where the festival is traditionally marked.

Members of the Christian community gathered at the church to attend special Mass services commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The church premises were modestly decorated with lights, stars and a Christmas tree, maintaining a solemn and prayerful atmosphere in keeping with the religious significance of the day.

The priest of the church, Father John Paul, said that special prayers were offered for peace and stability in Kashmir and across the country. Speaking to reporters, he said the congregation also prayed for unity, mutual support among people and the creation of more employment opportunities for the youth in Kashmir, who face limited avenues for livelihood.

Referring to the absence of snowfall on Christmas, Father Paul said that while devotees had hoped for snow in the city and plains, they were still thankful for the pleasant weather. He said the community missed the traditional snowy backdrop but expressed gratitude for the favourable conditions.

Calling for a renewal of human values, Father Paul urged people to strengthen feelings of humanity, brotherhood and love. He observed that with the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence, people were gradually losing touch with compassion and human connection, and expressed hope that Christmas would inspire a return to these values.

Commenting on recent incidents of harassment faced by the community in some parts of the country, Father Paul said he was hopeful that the situation would improve over time. He said prayers were being offered for positive change and the return of better times marked by harmony and mutual respect.

Welcoming the participation of members of the majority Muslim community in Christmas celebrations, he said people of different faiths must work together for the welfare of humanity. He said that while beliefs may differ, the common goal remains the betterment of people and society.

Christmas celebrations were also held in other churches across the Valley, including Gulmarg and Baramulla, where similar prayer services took place.

Officials said adequate security arrangements were made in and around the church premises to ensure peaceful observance of the festival. Police personnel were deployed, and traffic movement was regulated to facilitate smooth access for worshippers.

Church authorities said the prayers focused on peace, harmony and goodwill, particularly for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of the Christian community expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and thanked the administration for ensuring a peaceful celebration.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Christmas, conveying wishes of peace, harmony and prosperity.