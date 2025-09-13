Choose peace to secure your children’s future, PM Modi tells Manipur groups

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all groups in Manipur to shun violence and embrace peace, calling it the only way to secure the future of their children. This was PM Modi’s first visit to the state since the 2023 ethnic clashes that killed more than 200 people and displaced thousands.

“Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration,” Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected districts. “Unfortunately, violence cast its shadow on this beautiful region. I met those affected in relief camps, and after meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur,” he added/

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore and highlighted his government’s efforts to improve connectivity in the border state.

“Since 2014, we have continuously increased budgets for roads and railways in Manipur. In recent years, Rs 3,700 crore has been spent on National Highways, and Rs 8,700 crore is being used for new highways,” he said. Modi added that the Rs 22,000-crore Jiribam–Imphal railway line would soon connect the state capital to the national network, while the new Rs 400-crore Imphal airport was “giving new heights to air connectivity.”

SPECIAL PACKAGE, REHABILITATION FOR DISPLACED

The Prime Minister announced a special package of Rs 3,000 crore for Manipur, including Rs 500 crore to support those displaced by the violence. He said the government was helping to build 7,000 new houses for families who lost their homes and assured that resettlement in suitable locations would be prioritised.

“The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur,” he said, promising continued support to the state government for restoring normalcy and establishing peace.

COMMITTED TO TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT, WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

PM Modi stressed that tribal development was a priority, citing the rollout of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) for the first time in the region. He also highlighted initiatives for women’s empowerment, including the construction of working women’s hostels in the state.

“Our government is committed to empowering the daughters of Manipur and making the state a symbol of peace, prosperity, and progress,” he said.

CALL FOR PEACE AND DIALOGUE

Modi said peace was essential for development and pointed to successful negotiations with groups in the hills and valleys in recent months. “I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. I promise you that I am with you; the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur,” he said.

‘MANIPUR PROGRESSING WITH REST OF INDIA’

The Prime Minister also spoke about broader welfare schemes, noting that nearly 60,000 houses have already been built in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and that tap water now reaches more than 3.5 lakh homes, up from just 25,000–30,000 households eight years ago.