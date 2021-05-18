‘Choose between vaccine or ventilator’: Director SKIMS; terms mass vaccination as ultimate weapon to fight COVID-19

Srinagar: Director SKIMS and Ex-officio Secretary to Government Dr. A. G Ahangar Tuesday emphasized the need for Mass Vaccination Campaign which he said was the ultimate weapon to fight the deadly pandemic.

“It is like fighting a Third World War by the medical fraternity. We have to choose between vaccine or ventilator, vaccine or death , vaccine or famine,” he said in a statement.

“The situation is undoubtedly precarious but there is no need to unnecessarily panic,” he assured people of a turn around to their advantage provided they follow all SOPs and guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

He lauded healthcare workers at SKIMS who he said are working at all levels with dedication and resilience. The administration too is tirelessly and providing all facilities that the treatment may dand. He said high flow oxygen and low flow oxygen wards were set up at top priority without wasting any time to add to already available infrastructure & equipments drugs are stocked up to meet the demand.