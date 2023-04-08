Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) in Jammu and a private person for accepting Rs.10 lakh bribe.

CBI said a man lodged a complaint that CHO is demanding a bribe of Rs.10 lakh for posting and resolving departmental issues including promotion.

CBI laid a trap and caught Chief Horticulture Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10 lakh from the complainant.

The private person was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused. CBI also conducted a search at the premises of the Special Secretary (Horticulture). During the searches, cash of Rs.3.5 lakh and other documents including movable/immovable property were recovered.

The accused will be produced today before the Competent Court at Jammu.