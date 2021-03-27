Chinese border infrastructure will be matched by India in 3-4 years: Rawat

New Delhi: India will match the Chinese border infrastructure in another 3-4 years, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said.

General Rawat also discounted major threats from the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, he said that the Quad grouping must not be seen from a military perspective or as a grouping against China.

“The nations have come together to ensure no single nation is able to dominate the region,” he said.

To say whether India’s western neighbour will give up its policy of proxy war or cross border militancy, General Rawat said while speaking about the fresh ceasefire with Pakistan.

He said that he would give more credit to the coordinated and concerted action by the Army, Police and Intelligence in reducing militant incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.