CHINAR Int’l distributes relief to fire victims at Palpora

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: In a compassionate response to a devastating fire incident in Pamposh Colony, Palpora, the Crisis Relief Team of CHINAR International conducted a comprehensive relief distribution drive to support the affected families.

The fire, which broke out on June 17 due to a suspected short circuit, ravaged the densely populated neighborhood, rendering at least 19 families homeless and without access to basic resources. The congested area posed significant challenges for fire tenders, resulting in severe damage and loss. Most of the affected families belong to the labor class, and the tragedy further deepened their economic and emotional distress. Upon assessment, CHINAR International identified twelve families as the most severely impacted—having lost all of their belongings in the blaze.

“We found that they had lost all of their day-to-day necessities, so we prioritized those needs first to help them set up their kitchens as soon as possible,” said Rouf Khanday, Nodal Officer, Crisis Relief, CHINAR International. The relief kits provided included essential food supplies, bedding, and utensils to help improve immediate living conditions and ease the families’ suffering.

One of the victims, Meema Bano, who used to do aari embroidery work on Kashmiri shawls, shared her ordeal: “Even my aari burned in the fire. I used to help my husband with the household income, but now we’ve lost everything.” Her husband, a daily-wage laborer, has not been able to return to work since the fire. “We are living in a rented room with our four small children. He doesn’t feel safe leaving us alone,” she added.

Parvez Ahmad, Community President of Pamposh Colony, appreciated the organization’s intervention. “The affected families have received very limited support from the government. CHINAR International’s assistance will make a meaningful difference in their lives,” he said.