CHINAR International’s 3-day small business support program concludes

Srinagar, Sep 29: CHINAR International, a social impact organization working in Jammu and Kashmir concluded 3-day Small Business Support (SBS) Program, in collaboration with TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) at IMPA (Institute of management and public administration).

The project will support 10 businesses with a seed capital of up to 1.5 lakh per unit besides legal and technical assistance, marketing, accounting guidance and training.

Out of 21 shortlisted candidates who reached finals, 10 got selected for support.

Day 1 and 2 of the program saw all the finalists presenting their ideas to the panel of experts, along with motivational speeches from successful entrepreneurs.

Dr. Khalid Ashai (Chairman, USA board), Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (Director training, IMPA), Mr Kaiser Bhat (Advisor CHINAR International) were among the dignitaries who attended the felicitation ceremony for the top 10 candidates held on Wednesday. Post felicitation, training and capacity building program for the selected candidates was conducted by TISS faculty.









The selected candidates include Zahida Akhtar and Umar Nabi from Baramulla, Shafkat Ali Bhat and Dilawar Hussain Mir from Bandipora, Irshad Ahmad Bhat and Firdous Ahmad Reshi from Budgam, Altaf Ahmad Mir, Shabir Ahmad Chopan and M Ramzan Kar from Kupwara, and Adil Faisal Najar from Pulwama.

The goal of the SBS program is to support the youth coming from low-income group families to become self-reliant. The knowledge partners of the project are Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai and NIT Srinagar. The panellists of the event were Prof Satyajit Majumdar-Dean, School of Management and Labour Studies, at TISS, Mr Sujay Dixit -Vice President (Incubation & Excellence) at TISS and Prof. Saad Parvaiz-Associate Professor at NIT Srinagar. All three panellists hold the expertise and vast experience in the field of incubation, innovation and social entrepreneurship.

Dr. Mushtaq Margoob, a renowned psychiatrist of the valley and advisor of CHINAR International, who attended the event appreciated CHINAR’s efforts and emphasized the need for youth-related initiatives. Dr Shahzada Saleem, State Resource Person, ICDS gave a motivational speech on how programs like small business support can change the mindset of the youth of Kashmir and help them in becoming self-reliant.

A total of 154 applicants had applied for support from all districts of the Kashmir division, out of which 21 got selected for the final round and presented their business ideas.