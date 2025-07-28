China Unveils AI Plan, Proposes Global Governance Body

China, July 28: The technology race between the world’s two largest economies has intensified, as Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday revealed the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) plans after the US too unveiled its action plan last week.

Li urged the international community to place greater emphasis on joint governance of AI and stressed the need to develop a global framework with a broad consensus to ensure the responsible and inclusive development of AI technologies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, Li stated that China attaches great importance to global AI governance and is actively promoting both multilateral and bilateral cooperation in this field.

“China is willing to offer more Chinese solutions and participate in the formation of global governance rules,” Li stated.

Li proposed the creation of a global AI cooperation organisation, which he said would serve as a platform for dialogue, policy alignment and joint innovation in the field of AI. He noted that such an institution could play a crucial role in setting standards and ensuring the equitable use of AI technology across countries and regions.

Highlighting rapid advancements in large language models, multimodal large models, and embodied AI, the Chinese Premier said that these innovations are accelerating AI development and transforming it into a new engine of economic growth.

However, Li also cautioned against the risks and challenges posed by AI, emphasising the urgent need to strike a balance between development and safety and security. “No matter how far technology advances, it must remain a tool to be harnessed and controlled by humans,” he asserted.

He called for AI to be treated as an international public good that serves the interests of all humanity. Li emphasised the importance of universal access to AI, ensuring that more countries, particularly those in the Global South, can benefit from technological advancements.

“China is willing to share its AI development experience and technology products, and help countries strengthen their capacity building in the AI sector,” he said.

Urging greater cooperation in innovation, Li said that China is ready to undertake joint technical research and will adopt a more open approach to sharing open-source AI technologies and products.

An action plan for global AI governance was issued at the conference. (ANI)