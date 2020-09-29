China says it does not recognize UT of Ladakh, opposes infra construction by India

China does not recognize the Union Territory of Ladakh and opposes construction by India in the area, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Global Times, which is considered a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, reported Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying: “China does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes.”

“According to the recent consensus reached between China and India, neither side should take any actions in border areas that would complicate the situation, so as not to affect the efforts of both sides to ease the situation,” Wang said as per Global Times.