China logs 7,000+ chikungunya cases as virus spreads

China is battling a growing chikungunya outbreak, with more than 7,000 cases reported in the southern province of Guangdong. The virus—spread by mosquitoes—has triggered a public health response reminiscent of early COVID-19 measures.

Foshan, one of the hardest-hit cities, has ordered all infected individuals to remain in hospitals until they test negative. Pharmacies have been instructed to log the real names of those purchasing medications for chikungunya symptoms, such as fever, joint pain, and rashes.

Authorities have penalised hotels and restaurants that failed to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. So far, at least 12 cities in Guangdong have reported infections, with nearly 3,000 new cases last week alone.

Hong Kong also confirmed its first imported case in six years, raising fears of local transmission. Surveys suggest that mosquito breeding is “fairly extensive” in 70% of the city’s monitored areas.

What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes—common in warm, humid climates. While rare in China, the virus is more prevalent across South and Southeast Asia and Africa.

Key symptoms:

Severe joint pain and stiffness (especially hands, ankles, wrists, knees)

High fever

Fatigue and muscle pain

Red, patchy rash on limbs, torso, or face

Symptoms usually appear 3–7 days after a mosquito bite.

Treatment:

There’s no cure, but treatment focuses on symptom relief. Doctors recommend rest, hydration, and medications like analgesics and NSAIDs to reduce pain and fever.