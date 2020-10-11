China has 60K troops at LAC: Pompeo

Washington: China has amassed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its “bad behaviour” and the threats it posed to the Quad countries.

The foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations, known as the Quad group comprising the US, Japan, India and Australia, met in Tokyo on Tuesday in what was their first in-person talks since the Covid pandemic began.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of China’s aggressive military behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

“The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border… Quad nations have real risk associated with the threats imposed by the Chinese Communist Party,” said Pompeo.