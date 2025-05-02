China Evaluating US Tariff Talks, Seeks Trump’s “Sincerity”

Beijing, May 1: China on Friday confirmed it is evaluating a U.S. offer to resume negotiations over tariffs, but emphasized that any meaningful dialogue must be backed by “sincerity” from Washington — including the rollback of steep levies that have rattled global trade and supply chains.

The U.S. recently imposed tariffs as high as 145% on many Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to retaliate with up to 125% duties on American goods. While some high-tech products like smartphones and semiconductors have temporarily escaped the U.S. duties, the broader tariff standoff continues to strain bilateral ties.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed this week there was a “very good chance” of a deal with China, asserting that Beijing had reached out for talks. China’s commerce ministry confirmed the outreach but warned that negotiations would only move forward if Washington corrected its “wrong practices.”

“If the U.S. wants to talk, it should show sincerity, be prepared to cancel unilateral tariffs, and stop coercion and blackmail under the guise of negotiations,” the ministry said.

The warning comes as dozens of nations face a July deadline to strike trade deals with the U.S. or face country-specific tariff hikes. China has vowed to fight back against pressure, with a foreign ministry video this week declaring it would “never kneel down!”

Still, Beijing is feeling the pinch. Factory output shrank in April, and officials admitted that export-driven firms are struggling amid a shifting global economy. In March, Chinese exports jumped over 12% as companies raced to beat the new U.S. tariffs.