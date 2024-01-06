SRINAGAR: With a continuing dry season affecting Kashmir, the minimum temperature recorded a further dip on Saturday with Srinagar recording a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

A meteorological department official said that the temperature dropped by 1.6°C compared to last night and it was 3.5°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

He said the minimum temperature of minus 5.4°C equaled that of December 13 this year which was the coldest night so far this season in the city.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.6°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night. The minimum temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.9°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.1°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 4.1°C against 5.1°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 2.2°C and the coldest night this season for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, Batote 2.3°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.3°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

The weatherman said that in next 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected.

Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain/snow over isolated higher reaches on January 8, he said. From January 9-10, he said, generally dry weather is expected. (GNS)

