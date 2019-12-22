Lead Stories
‘Chillai kalaan’ begins with snowfall in upper reaches
Srinagar, Dec 21: “Chillai-Kalan”, the 40-day period of harshest winter in Kashmir, began on Saturday with the upper reaches of the valley receiving snowfall, Meteorological Department officials said.
These 40 days are when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the maximum temperature drops considerably.
”Chillai-Kalan” began on a wet note as the upper reaches of the valley received snowfall. The snowfall began early on Friday and continued through the night, the officials said.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 5 cm of snowfall and the mercury settled at a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius last night, they said.
Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, received 21 cm of snowfall and recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund in south Kashmir received 38.5 cm of snowfall and the mercury settled at a low of minus zero degrees Celsius.
There are reports of other areas in the upper reaches of the valley receiving snowfall, the MeT department said.
The weather in most plains, including Srinagar, remained largely dry during the night after fresh snowfall earlier in the day on Friday, it said.
The city recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius last night, it added.
Leh district of Ladakh recorded a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night, while Drass registered a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather for the week ahead. ”Chillai-Kalan” will end on January 31. The cold wave, however, continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long ”Chillai-Khurd” (small cold) and a 10-day-long ”Chillai-Bachha” (baby cold).
Lead Stories
Reorganisation of PDD: JKSPTC to inherit Rs 8000 Cr liability
Srinagar, Dec 21: Newly constituted J&K State Power Trading Corporation Limited (JKSPTC) will inherit whopping Rs 8000 crore liability from the Power Development Department (PDD).
Government recently reorganized the PDD into JKSPTC to cut down the recurring losses in Jammu and Kashmir. “JKSPTC has to create its own revenue model. Several measures are being taken to make JKSPTC financially viable,” said an official.
The official said there is more than Rs 3000 crore power generation gap in the new UT. “We owe money to National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) and J&K Power Development Corporation (PDC). Liabilities of PDD have mounted to Rs 8000 crore,” he said.
The official said PDC wrote to PDD several times to clear its liabilities but to no avail. “Different expert committee reports have already alerted the government that widening gap in power purchase and revenue generation may affect the services,” he added.
Data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that for the last 10 years, Jammu and Kashmir government has purchased power for Rs 40,000 crore from various companies.
During 2017-18 and 2018-19, the government spent Rs 11000 crore on power purchase. However it recovered only 50 percent electricity tariff from consumers.
Figures reveal that the government has recovered only Rs 1900 crore from consumers against Rs 3700 crore spent on power purchase during 2015-16.
Government is expecting to recover Rs 3000.96 crore against the target of Rs 6000 crore in the current fiscal.
To reduce the revenue generation gap, authorities have also decided to expedite the installation of metering process and set 2021 deadline for its completion.
Another top official said JKSPTC may borrow loans from banks to clear liabilities. “The Corporation is no more longer dependent on exchequer. It has to create its own resources,” he said.
The official, however, noted that there was no need for JKSPTC to seek approval from any regulatory body about the hike in power tariff. Earlier the PDD had to seek approval from State Electricity Regulatory Commission for hike in power tariff.
Lead Stories
Despite spending Rs 850 Cr, Dal continues to be dull
Srinagar, Dec 21: Jammu and Kashmir government has spent over Rs 850 crore on restoration of Dal Lake without any visible change of improvement in the famed water body.
This has also been corroborated by reports framed by various expert committees.
Dal Lake is famous across the world and most of the tourists visit Srinagar to see the famed water body. The government had started several projects designed to infuse fresh life into Dal Lake. These projects had cost Rs 850 crores to the government since 2002.
A major project ‘National Lake Conservation Programme’ was started in 2005 that cost government Rs 300 crore. The second conservation and management programme ‘Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Programme’ (PMRP) of 2010 cost government Rs 350 crore. The third project was for the rehabilitation of the families dislocated from Dal and Nigeen Lake. However, there is no visible change on the ground.
According to recent report of Pollution Control Board, the water quality has deteriorated because of untreated sewage into Dal Lake.
“The lake is facing main issues like untreated sewage and waste by people live in and around the lake,” the report says.
The PCB has submitted a report to government which showed presence of high levels of lead, arsenic, copper, and cadmium affecting the aquatic life of the lake.
A study conducted by Dr Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who teaches at Kashmir University, reveals that 32% of the lake falls under severe degradation and 48% under medium degradation while as 20% of the lake waters are relatively clean.
“It faces multiple pressures from the unplanned urbanization, high population growth, nutrient load from intensive agriculture and tourism,” it reads.
Earlier, the High Court had also said that crores of rupees have been spent on Dal but no “fruitful results” have come out.
“Therefore, immediate measures are necessary before the situation is rendered hopeless. It is therefore, necessary to have an expert committee with most importantly the vision and the experience of having undertaken issues which involve wide spectrum, multi-dimensional assessment, evaluation and resolution,” the Court observed.
Director, Pollution Control Board, Rafi Ahmad said they have been continuously monitoring the water quality of the lake. “PCB has also submitted recommendations to the government about reasons of pollution,” he said.
Bashir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Dal Lake, still remembers the time when lake water used to be pure enough to be consumed by people for drinking.
“At that time, no filtration or treatment was being done by the government to keep it clean. The lake has deteriorated due to urbanization and encroachment,” he said.
Vice Chairman, Lakes and Water ways Development Authority (LAWDA), GM Dar said government was making all efforts for restoration of Dal Lake. “There may not be much change but government is now taking serious efforts for its restoration,” Dar said.
Lead Stories
Specialists just a call away:Meet doctors with golden heart
Srinagar, Dec 21: When the pulse of internet stopped in the valley on August 5, a group of concerned doctors found a way to bypass the roadblock and keep the hearts of the patients beating.
Welcome to “Save Heart Kashmir”, an online group of doctors who provide timely and affordable management in case of acute cardiac events by integrating all levels of health care via social networking.
Started on December 21 2017, `Save Heart Kashmir’ was started as an online platform to diagnose, discuss and thrombolyse (using medication to dissolve clots in the blood vessels) the patient in the golden hour at the nearest health facility.
Come August 5, internet was snapped and doctors were left in a tizzy. Four months later, the group has come up with new ways to reach out to patients. From a message away, the doctors are now just a call away from the patients.
“Our phone numbers are listed on charts that are put up in all district, sub-district, primary health centers and other peripheral hospitals. We are available 24*7 to attend to their calls and offer expert advise on how to tackle the emergency,” said Dr Afaaq Jalali, a senior physician associated with the group.
Dr Jalali said the consultants at peripheral hospitals have been advised to share the numbers with patients. “We have directed all the doctors to give our numbers to patients in their localities so that they can directly contact us for the treatment,” he said.
Dr Nasir Shamas, another senior member of ` Save Heart Kashmir’, said the group has wizened up after the communication blockade.
“Post August 5, doctors are trained in all medical emergencies. Earlier trainings were cardiology centric. This is done so that to meet future challenges,” Shamas said.
Post August 5, every week three doctors from all the districts are imparted training at tertiary health centers to help the patients in distress. “The frequent training sessions have helped in dealing with the emergencies. Today, they are not scared. Timely intervention and quick decisions is the key,” said Dr Muzaffar Zargar, a senior group member.
Currently the group has around 1200 members and has catered over 38,000 patients so far.
Dr Rehana Kaunsar, founding member of the group said they are now working on the emergency module. “A small book dealing with various emergencies including hypertension, asthma and other heart diseases will be published soon. We are also planning to start with a free stunt and pacemaker bank for the downtrodden section of the society,” she said.