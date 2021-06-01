Child’s plea to PM Modi fetches results: J&K Govt issues new guidelines for virtual classes

Srinagar: The J&K government on Tuesday said that the virtual classes for pre-primary and primary classes shall not exceed the time limit of 30 minutes and 90 minutes a day respectively.

The new guidelines were issued a day after J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took cognisance of a video of a six-year-old girl complaining to PM Modi about stretched online classes.

On Monday LG Manoj Sinha directed the School Education Department to frame new guidelines for virtual classes for minor students.

According to the new guidelines for the pre-primary students, the School Education Department has set the cap of 30 minutes a day for virtual classes.

Similarly, for the students upto 8th standard, the government has said that online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each on working days.

The school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For class 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours. https://t.co/ihB3bkxUBa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 1, 2021

Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes.

Concerned authorities to ensure the strict implementation. Homework upto class 5th should be avoided. Authorities and schools to plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 1, 2021

“Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have,” the LG tweeted on Tuesday.