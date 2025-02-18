Srinagar, February 17: A court has sentenced a man to twenty-seven years in jail for raping a minor.

Mohammad Saleem Taploo of Anchar Soura was convicted for offenses under section 363 RPC and Section 4 of POCSO. The court convicted the accused for both offenses, with the quantum of punishment being rigorous imprisonment for seven years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for kidnapping, which would run separately with rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offenses under POCSO.

In the second case, Ganderbal Police secured a conviction against Aamir Ashraf Zargar of Waripora Safapora for offenses under sections 363 RPC and 376 RPC. The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment for a term of seven years and a fine of Rs 10,000 for kidnapping and concurrently with imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for the offenses of rape.

In the third case, Ganderbal Police secured a conviction against two accused, Sahil Ahmad Khan and Rizwan Ahmad Khan, both residents of Khan Mohalla Pati Shallbugh Ganderbal. The court sentenced both the accused to imprisonment for a term of 06 months and a fine of Rs.10,000. This conviction has been obtained within 3 months.

These convictions reflect the unwavering commitment of J&K Police towards ‘securing the ends of justice.’ These convictions will act as a deterrent to individuals who act against the law of the land and give a sense of security to society as a whole.