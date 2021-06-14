Chief Secretary visits SMHS Hospital

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta along with Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department today visited the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital and took stock of medical facilities being provided, especially to COVID patients.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary inspected various medical wards and checked availability of necessary equipment and other facilities at the tertiary hospital.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of bed occupancy and availability for isolation and treatment of COVID patients; oxygen demand and supply, and duty roster of medical professionals to cater to COVID/non-COVID patients.

The hospital administration was directed to optimally utilize the available human and material resources for treating COVID and non-COVID patients and ensure that high-quality medical care is provided to patients round-the-clock.

The Chief Secretary further directed doctors and paramedical staff to make frequent check-up rounds to monitor patients’ health conditions and take timely measures to prevent health deterioration of critical patients as a part of robust healthcare system.