Chief Secretary inaugurates `HOT HOUSE’

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 27: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today inaugurated “Hot House” at Floriculture Development Scheme Lalmandi here.

He inspected different sections of the Floriculture development scheme and interacted with the concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of commercial cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. He said that the “promotion of commercial cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants” is one among the 29 projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program.

While addressing several aspects of the Floriculture development scheme, Atal Dullo impressed upon the officers to increase awareness among the educated youth regarding the commercial cultivation of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants. He said that the development of the Medicinal plant sector in J&K has a great scope for employing the people as there is a huge market for medicinal and aromatic plants in the country.

The Chief Secretary also distributed PGS certificates among the beneficiaries.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, along with florist Dr. Anjum Rashid briefed the Chief Secretary regarding various initiatives for the development of the Floriculture development scheme. He also informed the Chief Secretary regarding the progress made under HADP projects, CSS, and other programs.