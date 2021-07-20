Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Chief Secretary greets people on Eid-ul-Azha

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, wishing them well-being, peace and prosperity.

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Chief Secretary said that the holy festival teaches us the principles of sacrifice, humility and benefaction. He expressed hope that the festival will further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, mutual brotherhood, amity, and tranquillity. He asked the youth to come together and contribute to peace and progress of UT besides both personal and societal development.

 

Keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory, the Chief Secretary urged people to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, SOPs and protocols during the festivities to prevent further spread of the disease.


