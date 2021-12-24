JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today extended greetings to people on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message on the eve of Christmas, the Chief Secretary said that Christianity teaches the principles of truthfulness, honesty, harmony, and sacrifice.

He hoped that the festival shall bring greater peace and prosperity, and inspire people from all faiths to emulate the teachings of love and compassion for all.

Keeping in view the emergence of Omicron, the Chief Secretary urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene.