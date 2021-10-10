Chief Secretary compliments districts on achieving 100% vaccination coverage with first dose

After Samba, Poonch, Ramban, Anantnag, the districts of Shopian, Budgam also achieve the target

SRINAGAR: After the four districts of Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Anantnag, today, the districts of Shopian and Budgam also achieved the target of 100% coverage of all eligible population, with the first dose of COVID vaccination.

The Chief Secretary has complimented the districts on achieving 100% vaccination coverage of eligible population. While reviewing the public health response to COVID 19, in a meeting yesterday, Dr Mehta had asked divisional and district administrations to redouble their efforts to ensure 100% vaccination of population over 18 years with 1st dose of COVID vaccination, within a week.

Emphasising that vaccination, among other measures, has helped bring down the positivity rate by reducing number of cases and the severity of infection, the Chief Secretary has directed the district administrations to mobilise all resources towards universal vaccination of eligible group, including initiating IEC campaigns through print and electronic media, to saturate the eligible population in all districts within a week. The districts have also been asked to give focussed attention to the population, having an overdue second dose, so that such population can be fully vaccinated at the earliest.