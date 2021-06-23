Chief Justice visits temples in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Courts, Justice Pankaj Mittal Wednesday visited various temples in Kupwara on the sidelines of his official visit to the district.

He was escorted by Lieutenant Colonel Puneet Kataria of Humadard-E-Kupwara Battalion and Manoj Tandon who briefed him of the historical significance of these places.

Justice Mittal visited Shiv Mandir in Trehgam where he was received and briefed by Major Akhil K Umesh of Humadard-E-Kupwara Battalion.

He also paid a visit to Kheer Bhavani Temple in Tikker where he was briefed by Assistant Commandant Dinesh Mor, 98 Battalion CRPF.

Justice Mittal also visited Sharda Mandir in Gushi and Shiv Sthapan, in Hathmulla, Nagri.

He appreciated the cultural richness of Kupwara and complimented the district administration and security forces for coming together in preserving the heritage of Kupwara.