Srinagar: Chief Justice Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today visited Char-e-Sharif Court Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was received by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, and Fakrun Nisa, Munsif/ judicial Magistrate besides members of the bar.

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh visits Chrar-e-Sharif 4

A contingent of J&K police presented a ceremonial guard of honor to the chief justice. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial infrastructure, identify areas for improvement, and address any concerns raised by the legal community. He gave patient hearing to the members of the bar and emphasized the commitment of the judiciary to provide fair and efficient justice to the people, ensuring the rule of law.

Additionally, as a gesture of reverence and spiritual fulfillment, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh paid obeisance at the sacred Ziyarat-e-Shreef Sheikh Ul Aalam (RA). This revered shrine holds immense historical and religious significance and symbolizes the unity and harmony of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh visits Chrar-e-Sharif 5

Later Justice N. Kotiswar Singh inaugurated Legal Services and Awareness Camp on “Welfare Schemes for Tribals” organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, in collaboration with the District Administration Budgam and the Tribal Affairs Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was also attended by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice and Ladakh, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary Principal District & Sessions Judge, Budgam, Akshay Labru, District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Al Tahir Geelani SSP Budgam, Ikramullah Tak, ADDC Budgam, Chief Medical Officer Budgam, District Social Welfare Officer Budgam, Assistant Labour Commissioner Budgam and Executive Engineer R & B division Budgam, Executive Engineer R & B division Chadoora and District Officers of other departments.

Legal Services and Awareness Camp aimed to provide valuable legal knowledge and promote the welfare schemes available for the tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir. With the support and active participation of various government departments, including the Social Welfare Department, Tribal Affairs Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Sheep Husbandry Department, Department of Youth Services and Supports, NRLM, Labour and Employment Departments, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Revenue Department, Department of Health Services, Rural Development Department, Department of Revenue, Handloom/Handicraft Departments, Department of Agriculture, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Department of Horticulture, and Department of Industries and Commerce, the event witnessed a comprehensive and holistic approach to empowering the tribal population.

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh in his presidential address appreciated the efforts of DLSA Budgam and other departments of government for reaching out to common masses in far-flung areas.

He assured the establishment of a legal aid clinic at a tribal area in which passionate youth of the tribal community are engaged as para-legal volunteers, who shall facilitate the implementation of various Welfare Schemes of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Justice Tashi Rabstan in his address stated and emphasized the implementation of a comprehensive range of welfare schemes to uplift their lives and ensure their holistic development. These schemes are designed to provide equitable opportunities, promote socio-economic empowerment, preserve tribal culture, and secure a brighter future for tribal communities.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department assured the maximum reach out to the Tribal Community by facilitating and proper implementation of tribal welfare schemes.

One of the highlights of the camp was the distribution of sanction letters and benefits sanctioned under various welfare Schemes of the Govt. among the beneficiaries, ensuring that the welfare schemes reach the intended individuals and communities.

The active involvement of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Executive Chairman Justice Tashi Rabstan in this process earned them special praiseworthy mention for their dedication and commitment to securing justice and promoting the well-being of the tribal population.

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Executive Chairman Justice Tashi Rabstan also distributed compensation cheques sanctioned by Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority under Victim Compensation Scheme among the beneficiaries.