Chest Diseases Hospital Kashmir marks Doctors’ Day

SRINAGAR: Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) marked Doctors’ Day with full zeal and zest on Monday. The event held in the meeting hall STDC Kashmir saw an enthusiastic participation from the medical community, including faculty members, consultants, and other doctors.

Rifat Nazir, the Nodal Officer of PMBJP J&K, delivered a welcome address expressing gratitude to the doctor fraternity for their dedication to serving the community. She acknowledged the efforts of medical professionals who actively prescribe affordable generic medicines to patients in need.

Rifat Nazir emphasized the importance of healthcare professionals in the proper implementation of the PMBJP scheme by advocating for the use of quality-assured medicines among the public. She urged doctors who have not yet embraced the initiative to support the cause of making high-quality medicines accessible to all.

The highlight of the celebration was an address by Prof. Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, Head of the Department of Chest Medicine.

Dr. Naveed emphasized the crucial role that doctors play in society, not only in treating diseases but also in promoting overall health and well-being. He provided a detailed overview of the history of Doctor’s Day, highlighting its significance in recognizing the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by medical professionals.

Furthermore, Dr. Naveed stressed the importance of regaining the trust deficit and closing the gap between patients and doctors. He highlighted the need for doctors to continuously build and maintain trust with their patients to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

Amid the ongoing hot weather conditions, Dr. Naveed advised everyone to drink adequate water to stay hydrated and avoid going outside, especially the elderly and children, during the heatwave.

Dr. Naveed also discussed various chest-related diseases such as asthma, allergies, rhinitis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

He emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, prevention, and management of these conditions, along with the adoption of healthy lifestyle practices. Dr. Naveed highlighted advancements in therapies and treatments, stressing the need for continuous medical education and awareness among healthcare providers and patients.

He also emphasized preventive healthcare measures and innovative treatment options available today. The collaboration with Jan Ayushdhi underscored the importance of making affordable and quality medicines accessible to the public.

Dr. Khurshid also spoke at the event, discussing how doctors can check the quality of drugs. He emphasized that the efficiency of a drug can only be truly assessed through the treatment response observed in patients. This clinical evaluation is crucial for ensuring that patients receive the most effective and safe treatments available.

The event was attended by distinguished medical experts including Dr. Shagufta, Director of the District Tuberculosis Center in Srinagar, Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, Head of the Pulmonology and Chest Medicine Department at Government Medical College Srinagar, and Dr. Khurshid, Senior Professor in the Department of Pulmonology at GMC Srinagar.

The whole event reflected the commitment and dedication of the medical community towards improving public health and providing exceptional medical care. The PMBJP J&K Chapter will continue such collaborations to ensure the availability of quality medicines to all sections of society.