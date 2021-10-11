‘Cherrysin98’: Meet Kashmir’s ‘Bear Grylls’ who is giving people travel goals on Instagram

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And when it features any scenic location of Kashmir, it gives you a complete travel craving.

This is exactly what J&K lad, who goes by ‘cherrysin98’ on Instagram, is doing.

He is posting a collection of jaw-dropping photographs of J&K’s virgin locations.

A trend of trekking is fast catching up in Kashmir. Youth trek for days together to explore greater lakes and other uncharted places.

All the social media sites particularly Instagram are flooded with pictures of youth posing in front of a crystal-clear alpine lake or scaling a snow-clad mountain amid hot weather.

But what makes `Cherrysin98′ stand out is the pictures and videos with a professional touch. His daredevil acts add to the aura.

From performing martial art on the top of a mountain to showing his chiseled body to diving deep in a glacial lake, his photos and videos are becoming a raging hit on social media.

Juggling with knives and survival techniques using basic equipment like an axe are the unique acts he demonstrating to his followers.‘Cherrysin98’ has 47000 followers on Instagram with each one of them applauding him for his passion for getting dazzling pictures and videos.

His reels on alpine lake stunts and martial art demonstrations on streets are widely being shared and applauded by his followers.

His followers are constantly asking him in the comments to do more acts so that they either learn or inspired others to do so.

The valley has seen a rise in the number of influencers on social media.

Given the increasing shift to youth from other social media websites to Instagram, it seems the new generation is fixated on wanderlust priorities.

In a survey by Boston Consulting Group, 70 percent of millennial expressed a desire to visit every continent, versus 48% non-millennials.