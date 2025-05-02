Chenab River water level rises due to rainfall

Akhnoor Sector (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): The river Chenab’s water level rose on Friday following heavy rainfall in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted relatively light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 km/h), across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 1 to May 6, 2025.

Additionally, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours today, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

The Delhi-NCR region experienced traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted and vehicles broke down due to heavy waterlogging following the rainstorm.

Places like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road have been severely inundated, resulting in significant public inconvenience.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday declared that the “triple-engine government” of the Centre, Delhi, and local bodies is working cohesively to overhaul the capital’s faltering infrastructure, as unseasonal heavy rainfall exposed persistent waterlogging issues.

“The government and administration were on continuous alert since 5 am. All DCs and officers were standing on the roads… While coming to this programme, I saw three points where there was waterlogging and a traffic jam…. This is a triple-engine government, where today the Centre, Delhi, and our local bodies are standing together as a team to work with great enthusiasm to improve the messed-up system of Delhi. I want to thank God that this rain, which has come today before the monsoon, is an alarm for the entire system,” Gupta said.

According to the advisory, people are asked to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. The advisory also recommends seeking shelter in a safe location and avoiding refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. It further advises unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury & immediately moving out of water bodies and avoiding objects that conduct electricity. (ANI)