Chemical factory gutted in Udhampur blaze

Jammu: A chemical factory was reduced to ashes in Battal Ballian industrial area of Udhampur district in a massive fire that broke out on Friday morning.

Reports said that the fire broke out at the factory of Dhanuka Agritech Limited in early morning hours.

Meanwhile, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the fire went out of control.

The Air Force was also called in from Northern Command Headquarters to douse the fire, officials said, adding that the fire tenders from defence forces were also roped in to douse the flames.

They said that the fire was doused after almost four-hour-long operation.

They said no loss of life has been reported while the industry was reduced to ashes, adding that the cause of fire is being ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur, Indu Chib said the fire has been put under control, adding that investigation is going on to ascertain the cause behind fire—(KNO)