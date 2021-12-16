Fans are super excited after Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri resumed work post-Aryan Khan’s bail in drug on cruise case.

In her first social media post, she announced her collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Gauri also shared a video showing glimpses of their meetings. The clip also gives a peek at Falguni and Shane’s new store in Hyderabad, designed by Gauri. AJR’s song Good Part can be heard playing in the background.

“A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team….so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can’t wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration (sic),” the post was captioned.

As soon as Gauri Khan dropped the video, her fans took to the comments section to welcome her back.

“Mam srk ka khayal rakhna aap (please take care of SRK) (sic), “ said a user,

“I’m so happy you’re back, And today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy (sic),” said another.

On December 15, Shah Rukh Khan resumed his work and appeared virtually at an event of car company. In the pictures going viral now, the actor is seen wearing a round-neck T-shirt along with a jacket with his hair tied back.