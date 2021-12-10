Meteorological Center, Srinagar, has forecasted moderate snow and rain ahead of Chilai Kalan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Met said moderate rains and snow will lash Jammu and Kashmir on December 15. The 40 day Chilai Kalan (the harshest winter period) starts on December 21 and ends on January 31.

Director, MeT department Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry in both Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh till December 14.

“Light to moderate snow/rain is likely at scattered places of J&K and Kargil on December 15, especially over Zojila-Drass and Zanskar area, “he said.

He said there would be no major snowfall till December 20 in both the UTs.

“Warmer days and colder nights in both the UTs till December 14,” he said.

Meanwhile, nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the fourth day on Wednesday with the mercury plunging to – 5.8 °C in the snow resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The days remain warm as the sun continues to come out bright and break the effect of chilling night temperatures.

“Mainly dry weather till December 14 in both UTs. Meaning Warmer Days and Colder Nights. (Gradual Fall in Minimum temp.) Staying Warm is Important but Staying Safe is Most Important. Put warm clothes, drink hot tea/liquid frequently. Stay Updated… Weatherwise,” tweeted Meterlogical Center, Srinagar.