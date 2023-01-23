The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is out.

The teaser begins with a lip-locking sequence between Ranbir and Shraddha, followed by the introduction of two characters, Makkaar Premi (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Jhoothi Premika (played by Shraddha).

Check trailer here:

The trailer showed Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s characters falling in love, but the former discovers that she was only using him as a ‘timepass’.

Later, the family seeks the services of an astrologer for a “Kundali-milan,” which irritates Shraddha.

She then makes an effort to maintain good relations with Ranbir’s family in order for them not to despise her after their breakup.

Ranbir, who is madly in love with Shraddha, cannot accept that she is manipulating him.

Later, he decides to exact revenge on her in his own unique way.

Saring the trailer on his Twitter handle, director Luv Ranjan wrote, “Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!.”

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a poster of her upcoming film. Sharing the poster of herself and Ranbir, she tweeted, “DISCLAIMER! The feelings shown in this poster are purely fictitious. Any resemblance to true love is purely coincidental.#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out today at 1pm.”