Musician Yashraj Mukhate who had earlier given Shehnaaz Gill’s fans “Sadda Kutta Tommy” has come up with another cute video featuring the Punjabi actor where the two lament about their boring day.

It was in 2020 that Yashraj gained internet fame through his remix of a Shehnaaz Gill line from Bigg Boss 13.

The video features footage of Shehnaaz and her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arti Singh, when they were contestants on the reality show. The video is titled “Boring Day”.

In the video, Shehnaaz complains to Arti about her boring day, and how nobody in the house is talking to her or loves her. Arti walks out of the room, joking that now Shehnaaz is the one who is boring her. And then we cut to Shehnaaz and Yashraj jamming together, as they dance to the song and sing along.

Fans commented: “I’m tripping on this already”, “Boring day ye reel dekh ke mast hogya”, “Tusi chah gye…”“Baby you make our day Hilarious “ Archana Puran Singh commented, “Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashra. Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya” Amruta Khanvilkar dropped many laughing emojis, and content creator and actor, Ankush Bahugana wrote, “Life has meaning now”. A few others called the video “another masterpiece”.