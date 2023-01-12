Mumbai: In a low-key court wedding, controversial Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant married her longtime beau Adil Khan Durrani.

After pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony were widely posted on social media on January 11, word of the couple’s marriage immediately spread online.

The pair married according to Islamic customs, and a photo of their “Nikah Nama” (marriage certificate) is making the rounds on social media. The private nikah for Rakhi and Adil was held on May 29, 2022, according to the certificate.

She has now changed her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

The viral photo of the couple’s ‘Nikah Nama’ is stirring up a lot of interest and discussion among fans and the media.

Rakhi Sawant, who has been in the entertainment industry for several years now, has been open about her wish to settle down and start a family with Adil. Fans and well-wishers have been pouring in their congratulations and good wishes for the happy couple.