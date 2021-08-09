Check out: Most viral moments of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Games were declared closed on Sunday by IOC chief Thomas Bach, who said it had been the “most challenging Olympic journey” after a year’s pandemic delay and threats of cancellation.

Here are few viral moments, which will be remembered.

ITALIAN, QATARI AGREE TO SHARE GOLD

Sharing is caring. But you don’t have to tell Qatar’s Mutaz-Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi that.

Instead of having a jump-off to decide who would win the high jumping gold, Barshim and Tamberi agreed to simply share the gold medal instead. The two Olympians are close friends outside of competition, and one can imagine their friendship just got a whole lot stronger now that they’re joint gold medalists.

Fave moment of the Olympics so far. Barshim (Qatar) and Tamberi (Italy) were tied in the high-jump final. The official is there talking about a prospective jump-off, but Barshim asks immediately: "Can we have two golds?" One look, no words exchanged, they know they're sharing it. pic.twitter.com/E3SneYFocA — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

Coach gone crazy

Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall’s feral, hip-thrusting celebrations provided the first viral moment of the Tokyo Games.

Boxall flipped out after his swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 400m freestyle ahead of fierce American rival Katie Ledecky.

Roaring with delight, the long-haired swimming coach kicked the air, hammered his fists and ground his hips against a perspex barrier.

Non dimentichiamoci e diciamo grazie a dean boxall il coach di ariarne titmus per averci donato uno dei momenti più alti di questa olimpiade#giochiolimpici #Tokyo2020 #italiateam #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/X1FgzXi4l0 — Poison Ivy ४ ☀️ (@GrimmyCullivan) August 8, 2021

British diver Tom Daley after winning gold medal in the 10-metre platform along with teammate Matty Lee was spotted knitting in the stands while cheering for his country in the women’s springboard final.