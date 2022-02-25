NEW DELHI: India on Friday mounted a major diplomatic initiative to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings after Russia launched a military assault on the eastern European nation.

@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine.



Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens.



Additional 24*7 helplines:



+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022



The MEA shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

The phone numbers of the officials are listed here –

HUNGARY:

A team in Hungary is on its way to the Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine.

The team members’ names and phone numbers are listed below –

S. Ramji:

Mobile:+36305199944

Whatsapp:+917395983990

Ankur:

Mobile and Whatsapp: +36308644597

Mohit Nagpal:

Mobile: +36302286566

Whatsapp: +918950493059

POLAND:

A team is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine.

Pankaj Garg

Mobile: +48660460814 /+48606700105

SLOVAK REPUBLIC

A team in the Slovak Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine.

Manoj Kumar

Mobile: +421908025212

Ms. Ivan Kozinka

Mobile: +421908458724

