NEW DELHI: India on Friday mounted a major diplomatic initiative to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings after Russia launched a military assault on the eastern European nation.
The MEA shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.
The phone numbers of the officials are listed here –
- HUNGARY:
A team in Hungary is on its way to the Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine.
The team members’ names and phone numbers are listed below –
S. Ramji:
Mobile:+36305199944
Whatsapp:+917395983990
Ankur:
Mobile and Whatsapp: +36308644597
Mohit Nagpal:
Mobile: +36302286566
Whatsapp: +918950493059
- POLAND:
A team is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine.
Pankaj Garg
Mobile: +48660460814 /+48606700105
- SLOVAK REPUBLIC
A team in the Slovak Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine.
Manoj Kumar
Mobile: +421908025212
Ms. Ivan Kozinka
Mobile: +421908458724
- ROMANIA
A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine.
Gaushul Ansari
Mobile: +40731347728
Uddeshya Priyadarshi
Mobile: +40724382287
Ms. Andra Harionov
Mobile: +40763528454
Marius Sima
Mobile: +40722220823
