WWE superstar John Cena is known for his unique style. He often posts cryptic messages on his Instagram, which leaves his followers guessing about their possible meaning.

The superstar famous for his F5 finishing move and “You Can’t See Me” throwline has this time uploaded a picture of former Indian Captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni in the picture is seen walking down some stairs with an outstretched arm, seemingly set to shake hands with someone, in the photo.

The fans in the comments are joking that it could be the WWE Superstar that the former India captain can be seen greeting in the image.

The picture has 1.3 million likes and as many as 30.8k Instagram users have commented on it.

Ajay an Instagram follower of Cena commented, “Nothing, just two legends shaking hands.”

Cena has posted many pictures before without any caption and his followers in the comments can be seen debating about the posts.

Cena is one of the famous Instagram celebrities and has 16.7 million followers from across the world.

The 16-time WWE champion himself has made less frequent appearances in the ring and embarked on a career in movies.

Earlier, he posted a picture of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on the eve of the finals of the World Test Championship final where India took on New Zealand. The 44-year-old Cena had also posted pictures of actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek last year when they were diagnosed with Covid-19.