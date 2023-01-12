Hyundai has officially introduced the Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover in India after displaying it to the public a few days ago and beginning to collect reservations.
The single fully-loaded edition of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been introduced at a price of Rs 44.95 lakh.
Since December 21, 2022, the new Ioniq 5 has been available for reservations for Rs 1 lakh.
The first 500 buyers of the car are eligible for the price.
The 45 EV concept car from a few years ago served as the inspiration for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which differs significantly from the Korean automaker’s other current offerings in India.
The Ioniq 5 has a retro-futuristic style that includes all-LED headlamps and LED tail lamps that have a pixelated pattern.
Sharp edges, steeply sloped windscreens, and flat surfaces give the Ioniq 5 an SUV-like appearance.
The Ioniq 5’s 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels have a turbine-like shape as further design elements.
The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now available in Optic White, Gravity Gold Matte, and Midnight Black Pearl for the Indian market.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s interior places a strong emphasis on minimalism and sustainability. To that aim, it incorporates eco-friendly faux leather and fabrics created from recyclable plastic.
The Ioniq 5 from Hyundai features bio-paint for the switches, steering wheel, and door pads. It also offers standard new-generation EV features including a flat floor, a movable centre console, and flexible seats.
Dual 12.3-inch full-TFT screens, one for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system and the other for the head-up display with augmented reality elements, give the Ioniq 5’s cabin a futuristic appearance.
A full array of ADAS and the vehicle-to-load capability, which can be utilised to charge external electrical equipment, are two additional premium features that are included.
The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been introduced with a single engine option for the Indian automobile market, which has a single motor layout giving it a rear-wheel drive configuration.
A 72.6 kWh lithium-ion battery is connected to the electric motor, which generates 217 horsepower of power and 350 Nm of torque.
This battery provides the Ioniq 5 a claimed range of 631 kilometres on a single charge and is capable of supporting 800V fast charging, with which it can charge from 10-80% in 18 minutes.
With these prices, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, which shares its e-GMP platform with the Kia EV6, has emerged as a more reasonably priced option.
Unlike the Kia EV6, which is sold through the CBU in India.