Google has released new energy-saver and memory-saver modes to improve battery life and memory usage on laptops running the latest Chrome version on desktop.

According to The Verge report, the features first introduced in December 2022, alongside the release of Chrome 108, are now available on Chrome 110 desktops for Mac, Windows, and Chromebooks.

The performance tab on Chrome settings contains the memory saver feature that snoozes tabs that aren’t currently in use to free up RAM and enable a smooth browsing experience.

Memory Saver mode essentially snoozes Chrome tabs that aren’t currently in use to free up RAM for more intensive tasks and create a smoother browsing experience. Don’t worry if you’re a tab hoarder though, as these inactive tabs are still visible and can be reloaded at any time to pick up where you left off. Your most used websites can also be marked as exempt from Memory Saver to ensure they’re always running at the maximum possible performance. Chrome will exempt the most used websites from the memory saver feature.

The energy-saver mode will limit the background website activity, including visual effects, such as animations or videos. Both features are enabled by default on devices running Chrome 110 and can be disabled at any time via Chrome settings.